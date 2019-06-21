Home Cities Delhi

Fire breaks out in furniture market near Delhi's Kalindi Kunj Metro station, thousands hit

A massive fire broke out at the furniture market near Kalindi Kunj Metro station, only one stop away from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, on the Magenta Line.

Published: 21st June 2019 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 08:02 AM

Delhi Metro

Image used for representational purpose only (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke out at Shaheen Bagh’s old furniture market near Kalindi Kunj Metro Station, affecting metro services along the Magenta line. Officials said that no casualties or injuries were reported.

A fire official said that a call reporting the incident was received at 5.25 am and 16 tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was doused by 10.20 am, officials said.     

Due to the incident, the area adjacent to the Metro via duct between Kalindi Kunj and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh stations of the Magenta Line, services were regulated from 6 a.m. to 10.20 a.m. as a precautionary measure, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

“Services were running normal on a major section of the Magenta Line i.e, from Janakpuri West to Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh as one loop. Due to the ongoing fire/smoke in the affected area, services were not available between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Kalindi Kunj stations. DMRC roped in feeder buses in this section so that passengers can get connectivity for entire line,” the DMRC said in a statement.

They further said that in another loop between small section of Kalindi Kunj and Botanical Garden stations, train services were run as a shuttle -- one train was used to move to and fro in this section.

Meanwhile, to attend the maintenance of a track side panel on the down line (towards Gurugram) at Rajiv Chowk Metro station, train services on the Yellow Line were regulated from 10.20 a.m. to 10.48 a.m.

“Since access to track was given to the maintenance staff at Rajiv Chowk station (on the Blue Line), connectivity between Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat (Yellow Line) stations was provided through single line (Up line) operation only,” the DMRC said.

