Overall improvement in Delhi's air quality as PM 2.5, PM 10 levels have dropped: Environment Ministry

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There has been an overall improvement in air quality of Delhi with 14.8 per cent reduction in particulate matter (PM) 2.5 levels and 16.5 per cent reduction in PM 10 levels in 2018 compared to 2016, the Environment Ministry told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The number of 'good' to 'moderate' air quality days are up to 159 in 2018 compared to 152 in 2017, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar told the Lower House of Parliament in response to a question.

"Several measures have been taken/being taken by the government to check/ control air pollution in Delhi.

Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) data indicated general improvement in air quality of Delhi in 2018.

"Overall improvement in air quality of Delhi was noted in 2018 (Jan-Dec, 2018) as compared to 2017 (Jan-Dec, 2017)," the minister said.

"Number of 'good' to 'moderate' days has increased to 159 in 2018, as compared to 152 in 2017, and number of 'poor' to 'severe' days has reduced to 206, compared to 213 in 2017. In Delhi, there is 14.8 per cent reduction in PM2.5 levels and 16.5 per cent reduction in PM 10 levels in 2018 over 2016," he said.

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change also said for the prevention, control and abatement of air pollution in Delhi and NCR, meetings have been held under the chairmanship of the Union environment minister and attended by environment ministers of Delhi and NCR states.

It said directions have been issued by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to 55 agencies under Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, to ensure strict implementation of a comprehensive action plan for the prevention, control and mitigation of air pollution in Delhi NCR.

The Central government has approved the proposal for the implementation of a scheme titled 'Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India Phase II (FAME India Phase II)' for promotion of electric mobility in the country, the ministry informed.

The total outlay for this scheme is Rs 10,000 crore over the period of three years with effect from April 1, 2019, it said.

The ministry also elaborated on the measures taken to combat air pollution in the national capital which include comprehensive action plan (CAP), banning of biomass burning, shifting from BS-IV to BS-VI fuel standards, promotion of public transport, operationalisation of the eastern and western peripheral expressway to divert non-destined traffic from Delhi, among others.