Concrete jungle spreads around historic Tughlaqabad fort

NEW DELHI: Despite several high court orders and National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives, unauthorised construction is going on unabated in the protected area around the ruins of historic 14th century Tughlaqabad fort.

According to senior officials who conducted a survey in the area, over the last five months, it spotted unauthorised construction at 180 points and issued more than 150 show causes notices to locals carrying out construction.

As the custodian of the citadel, Archeological Survey of India (ASI) finds it difficult to prevent construction activities and has now sought help of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and Delhi Police to keep a strict vigil in the area. It has also sought protection of staff engaged in fencing its vacant land in the vicinity.

“As and when we detect any construction activities in the protected area near the fort, we inform the municipal corporation and the police. They don’t respond. We razed three-four illegal structures recently on our own but couldn’t initiate action on a large-scale due to lack of adequate workforce,” said an ASI official, who asked not to be quoted.

Located on a rocky hill along the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road on southeastern border of the national capital, the fort was built by Ghiyasuddin Tughlaq in 1321-25. The official said that his office had been writing to both authorities apprising them about the high court order, which restricts entry of construction material to protect Tughlaqabad village and the fort area, but they remained unmoved.

NK Pathak, Superintending Archaeologist, Delhi Circle of ASI, confirmed that repeated complaints have been made to SDMC and the Delhi Police to stop illegal constructions in the area. A letter was sent to commissioner (SDMC) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of southeast district on June 11 informing him about unlawful activities and violation of the high court order. The letter was penned and signed by Praveen Singh, deputy superintending archaeologist of Delhi Circle of ASI.

“The ASI has initiated barbed wire fencing around the vacant land of ASI, which is still encroachment-free, but some social elements and local miscreants are damaging the fence and lots of barbed wire has been broken and taken away. Issue necessary instructions to SHO Govindpuri to stop the entry of building material inside the fort and to keep strict vigil on illegal construction in compliance of the High Court order,” the correspondence read.

Singh also sought police protection to resume fencing, which was being carried out in accordance with court order. “Police protection may also be provided to the persons who are engaged in fencing work of Tughlaqabad,” said the note.

Chinmoy Biswal, DCP (southeast district), said, “The Corporation will initiate action and we will provide security to them.”

Aman Gupta, deputy commission, central zone of SDMC, said he had not seen the letter yet but the corporation will take action.“I will get the letter checked and take action,” said Gupta.

Historian and author Swapna Liddle, who is also associated with of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage said, “Illegal construction have increased manifold. There is complete lack of information on what mechanism, the ASI has, for regular monitoring.” She suggested that the ASI conduct monitoring at the site every two months.

A HISTORY OF VIOLATIONS

● 2661 bighas - Land adjoining Tughlaqabad fort

● 1993 – Land in question was transferred to ASI from Land and Development Office (L&DO)

● 550 – FIRs registered against illegal construction between 2013 and 2016

● 180 - Unauthorised constructions identified by ASI staff over last five months

● 1,000 bighas – Extent of encroachments around the fort

● People have raised multi-storeyed buildings, factories, godwons where they store junk such old tyres and plastic bottles among other items.