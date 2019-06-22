Home Cities Delhi

Concrete jungle spreads around historic Tughlaqabad fort

According to senior officials who conducted a survey in the area, over the last five months, it spotted unauthorised construction at 180 points and issued more than 150 show causes notices to locals.

Published: 22nd June 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Illegal constructions continue to mushroom at the heritage site (Photo | Parvez Sultan)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite several high court orders and National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives, unauthorised construction is going on unabated in the protected area around the ruins of historic 14th century Tughlaqabad fort.

According to senior officials who conducted a survey in the area, over the last five months, it spotted unauthorised construction at 180 points and issued more than 150 show causes notices to locals carrying out construction.

As the custodian of the citadel, Archeological Survey of India (ASI) finds it difficult to prevent construction activities and has now sought help of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and Delhi Police to keep a strict vigil in the area. It has also sought protection of staff engaged in fencing its vacant land in the vicinity.

“As and when we detect any construction activities in the protected area near the fort, we inform the municipal corporation and the police. They don’t respond. We razed three-four illegal structures recently on our own but couldn’t initiate action on a large-scale due to lack of adequate workforce,” said an ASI official, who asked not to be quoted.

Located on a rocky hill along the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road on southeastern border of the national capital, the fort was built by Ghiyasuddin Tughlaq in 1321-25. The official said that his office had been writing to both authorities apprising them about the high court order, which restricts entry of construction material to protect Tughlaqabad village and the fort area, but they remained unmoved.

NK Pathak, Superintending Archaeologist, Delhi Circle of ASI, confirmed that repeated complaints have been made to SDMC and the Delhi Police to stop illegal constructions in the area. A letter was sent to commissioner (SDMC) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of southeast district on June 11 informing him about unlawful activities and violation of the high court order. The letter was penned and signed by Praveen Singh, deputy superintending archaeologist of Delhi Circle of ASI.

“The ASI has initiated barbed wire fencing around the vacant land of ASI, which is still encroachment-free, but some social elements and local miscreants are damaging the fence and lots of barbed wire has been broken and taken away. Issue necessary instructions to SHO Govindpuri to stop the entry of building material inside the fort and to keep strict vigil on illegal construction in compliance of the High Court order,” the correspondence read.

Singh also sought police protection to resume fencing, which was being carried out in accordance with court order. “Police protection may also be provided to the persons who are engaged in fencing work of Tughlaqabad,” said the note.

Chinmoy Biswal, DCP (southeast district), said, “The Corporation will initiate action and we will provide security to them.”

Aman Gupta, deputy commission, central zone of SDMC, said he had not seen the letter yet but the corporation will take action.“I will get the letter checked and take action,” said Gupta.

Historian and author Swapna Liddle, who is also associated with of  Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage said,  “Illegal construction have increased manifold. There is complete lack of information on what mechanism, the ASI has, for regular monitoring.” She suggested that the ASI conduct monitoring at the site every two months.

A HISTORY OF VIOLATIONS

● 2661 bighas - Land adjoining Tughlaqabad fort
● 1993 – Land in question was transferred to ASI from Land and Development Office (L&DO)
● 550 – FIRs registered against illegal construction between 2013 and 2016
● 180 - Unauthorised constructions identified by ASI staff over last five months
● 1,000 bighas – Extent of encroachments around the fort
● People have raised multi-storeyed buildings, factories, godwons where they store junk such old tyres and plastic bottles among other items.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Green Tribunal Unauthorised construction Tughlaqabad fort
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp