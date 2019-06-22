Home Cities Delhi

Delhi man kills wife, three children by slitting their throats

Upender Shukla, a private tutor, has been arrested and he is suspected to be suffering from depression, police said.

Police officials outside the residence of Upender Shukle who killed his wife and three childrens at Mehrauli in New Delhi

Police officials outside the residence of Upender Shukle who killed his wife and three childrens at Mehrauli in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 42-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and three children, including a 40-day-old girl, by slitting their throats at their residence in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area on Saturday, police said. 
The accused, identified as Upendra Shukla, who works as a home tutor, gave the victims milk spiked with sleeping pills. “When they became unconscious, he slit their throats,” police said, adding that Shukla had been arrested.

Shukla, a JNU alumnus, told police that he was depressed because of marital discord. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Vijay Kumar said that Shukla killed his wife Archana, their 7-year-old daughter, a 5-year-old son and the 40-day-old daughter in the early hours of the day. Two confessional notes were recovered from the spot—one in Hindi and one in English.

“He did this between 1 am and 1.30 am and then wrote the notes, saying ‘I am responsible for this’,” the DCP said, adding that the notes didn’t mention the reason for the crime.

The DCP said that Archana’s mother had been staying with the family in their two-room apartment for the past few months.“She woke up and called for them. When nobody opened the door, she told the neighbours, who made a PCR call around 7 am,” he said.

“The police reached within ten minutes and had to break the door to enter,” a neighbour said, adding that Shukla was sitting on the floor while his kids and wife were lying in a pool of blood. According to police, Shukla had bought a butcher’s knife three days ago and sleeping pills on Friday night. 

Killer a JNU alumnus

Upendra Shukla, who is from Champaran in Bihar and came to Delhi six years ago, told police that he was depressed because of a bad marriage and financial constraints. He also said that he was suffering from diabetes. Shukla is an alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University, where he studied Russian.

