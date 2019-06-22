Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government eyes rented premises for opening mohalla clinics

The government will roll out advertisements from Sunday onwards seeking proprietors to come up with their land which can be used as clinics.

Published: 22nd June 2019 08:21 AM

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief minister, Delhi Metro

Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following a fall-out with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and civic bodies in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party government has decided to set up mohalla clinics on rented premises.

The government will roll out advertisements from Sunday onwards seeking proprietors to come up with their land which can be used as clinics.“The government had selected 450 sites for mohalla clinics but the DDA and MCDs didn’t give permission for that. So we have decided to go for rented premises. Any private owner is welcome to apply,” an official said.

As of now, 97 mohalla clinics in Delhi are running on rented land. This week, four new clinics were made operational and five more are scheduled to begin from next week.The state government is looking for land which consists of minimum 50-60 square meter and has room for two rooms along with two toilets.

“The maximum rent amount has been decided at Rs 20,000 per month. The yearly budget for mohalla clinic is Rs 375 crore and the money for rent will be spent accordingly. We have identified the deficit areas where clinics are most required and based on the applications we shall select those which will cater to most people,” the official noted.

The official added that 150 mohalla clinics are also under construction.Mohalla clinic which was Arvind Kejriwal’s flagship health programme started in 2015 saw only 191 centres built against the projected 1000. The health department aims to add 500 new Mohalla clinics within the next 6 months.

These clinics offer a package of essential health services including medicines and diagnostics. Doctor consultations are also provided free of cost, along with a pharmacist and clinic assistant who is also available.According to the government around 90 patients visit such clinics everyday.

