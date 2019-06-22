Home Cities Delhi

Sangeet Natak Akademi's 'Yog Perv': Dance steps borrowed from Yoga showcased

'There is a strong connection between Yoga and Bharatanatyam. There are only 10 asanas that we have picked up for this presentation and shall be performed exactly as they are,' Mishra said.

Published: 22nd June 2019 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Scores turned out to perform Yoga at Rajpath on Friday | PARVEEN NEGI

By  Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With an introspective approach, a group of young dancers in the capital showcased the connection between Yoga and Bharatanatyam by demonstrating the nuances of the classical art form that derives tens of mudras from the asanas during ‘Yog Perv , an event organised by the Sangeet Natak Akademi.

During their dance performance, choreographed by their Guru Sindhu Mishra, the girls presented how several asanas such as the Veerbhadrasana Skandasana, Ashwa Sanchalanasana, Natrajanasana and Tandavasana have been picked without any deviation and are performed in the classical dance form in their original style.

“There is a strong connection between Yoga and Bharatanatyam. There are only 10 asanas that we have picked up for this presentation and shall be performed exactly as they are,” Mishra said.

“We worked on this consciously. In the process of learning Bharatanatyam, you don’t realise that you are doing Yoga asanas,” she added.

“That Yog is associated with anything. While doing Bharatanatyam, you are trying to connect the body, the speech, the attire and your inner truth...that synch is Yog,” said explaining the meaning that Yog is Jod or plus.

She said that these basics of Yog are as much required for Bharatanatyam as any other art form.“Natyashastra is the grammar for all forms of dance and theatre. The boundaries between the two arts are much blurred in the Indian philosophy. There are so many theatre dance forms in India such as Kathakali, where people speak, dance and narrate stories,” the guru of the dance troupe further said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
yoga Bharatanatyam Sangeet Natak Akademi Yog Perv Yogaforall
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp