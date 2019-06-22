Sangeet Natak Akademi's 'Yog Perv': Dance steps borrowed from Yoga showcased

Mudita Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With an introspective approach, a group of young dancers in the capital showcased the connection between Yoga and Bharatanatyam by demonstrating the nuances of the classical art form that derives tens of mudras from the asanas during ‘Yog Perv , an event organised by the Sangeet Natak Akademi.

During their dance performance, choreographed by their Guru Sindhu Mishra, the girls presented how several asanas such as the Veerbhadrasana Skandasana, Ashwa Sanchalanasana, Natrajanasana and Tandavasana have been picked without any deviation and are performed in the classical dance form in their original style.

“There is a strong connection between Yoga and Bharatanatyam. There are only 10 asanas that we have picked up for this presentation and shall be performed exactly as they are,” Mishra said.

“We worked on this consciously. In the process of learning Bharatanatyam, you don’t realise that you are doing Yoga asanas,” she added.

“That Yog is associated with anything. While doing Bharatanatyam, you are trying to connect the body, the speech, the attire and your inner truth...that synch is Yog,” said explaining the meaning that Yog is Jod or plus.

She said that these basics of Yog are as much required for Bharatanatyam as any other art form.“Natyashastra is the grammar for all forms of dance and theatre. The boundaries between the two arts are much blurred in the Indian philosophy. There are so many theatre dance forms in India such as Kathakali, where people speak, dance and narrate stories,” the guru of the dance troupe further said.