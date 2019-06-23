Home Cities Delhi

Cash woes: South Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor seeks Lt Governor help

SDMC Mayor Sunita Kangra stated that the state government has decided to recover Rs 275.46 crore by implementing the recommendations of 5th Delhi Financial Corporation.

Published: 23rd June 2019 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Sunita Kangra met Lt Governor Anil Baijal to seek his intervention in averting a financial crisis faced by the civic body stating that curtailing funds will impact in timely release of salary and pension to its employees. During the meeting, Kangra handed over a letter justifying SDMC’s claim for the release of funds as per recommendations of the 5th Delhi Finance Commission and halt implementing the devolution of funds with retrospective effect as decided earlier by the third Delhi Financial Corporation (DFC) in the year 2008.

Kangra further stated that the state government has decided to recover Rs 275.46 crore by implementing the recommendations of 5th DFC.“It may be pertinent to note that Rs 1,832.59 crore non-plan and plan fund together released in the year 2016-17 has been drastically cut to a meagre Rs 781.84 crore in 2019-20,” said Kangra.

The crunch of funds will affect it from performing obligatory functions like sanitation, control of vector-borne diseases, construction and maintenance of drains, de-silting of drains, primary health centres and others he stated.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Delhi Municipal Corporation Delhi Financial Corporation SDMC funds SDMC financial crisis Anil Baijal Sunita Kangra
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp