Cash woes: South Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor seeks Lt Governor help

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Sunita Kangra met Lt Governor Anil Baijal to seek his intervention in averting a financial crisis faced by the civic body stating that curtailing funds will impact in timely release of salary and pension to its employees. During the meeting, Kangra handed over a letter justifying SDMC’s claim for the release of funds as per recommendations of the 5th Delhi Finance Commission and halt implementing the devolution of funds with retrospective effect as decided earlier by the third Delhi Financial Corporation (DFC) in the year 2008.

Kangra further stated that the state government has decided to recover Rs 275.46 crore by implementing the recommendations of 5th DFC.“It may be pertinent to note that Rs 1,832.59 crore non-plan and plan fund together released in the year 2016-17 has been drastically cut to a meagre Rs 781.84 crore in 2019-20,” said Kangra.

The crunch of funds will affect it from performing obligatory functions like sanitation, control of vector-borne diseases, construction and maintenance of drains, de-silting of drains, primary health centres and others he stated.