Delhi Police arrest man for allegedly murdering visually impaired seven-year-old neighbour

The accused has been identified as minor's neighbour, Imran, who was apprehended and examined by the Delhi Police.

Published: 24th June 2019 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

By ANI

NARELA: Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly murdering a seven-year-old visually impaired girl in Narela Industrial Area, Delhi.

The accused has been identified as minor's neighbour, Imran, who was apprehended and examined by the police after minor's body was recovered from an abandoned water sewage plant in Swarn Jayanti Vihar on June 16.

On June 15, Narela Industrial Area police station received information regarding missing case of a minor. A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code section 363, Punishment for kidnapping and investigation was taken up immediately.

During the search mission, nearby vacant land plots, parks, water bodies, sewage and canals were checked by the police investigation team. Announcements were made from loudspeakers on e-rickshaws and at the local mosque, crutches in the vicinity were checked thoroughly and Child helpline was informed about the missing case immediately.

During the investigation, a local enquiry was conducted and Imran was spotted as the prime suspect. According to the police officials, after sustained interrogation, Imran confessed his crime and was arrested by Delhi Police.

The families of deceased minor and Imran have known each other since a very long time when they started residing as neighbours in Swarn Jayanti Vihar. The minor was quite close to Imran and used to call her 'Mama' (uncle).

Minor's father was allegedly in an illicit relationship with Imran's sister and both of them were caught red-handed earlier.

