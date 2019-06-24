For the love of sheer gluttony

chhavi bhatia By

Express News Service

The longstanding element in Indian food,the traditional thali, remains unrivalled as a gateway to the socio-cultural makeup, geographical boundaries, range of lifestyles and other indicators typifying particular regions/communities within the country. Its dishes vary from five to 20 in number, while composing an excellent medley of multiple textures and flavours – sour, sweet, pungent, salty or astringent, at play. Tracing its history to Ayurveda – also an important lesson in eating right – it appeases the vata, pita and kapha (basic energies in the human body), while celebrating a balanced and nutritional diet, seasonal produce and local flavours. Once a humble meal at home and now a fixture at fine-dining spaces and food festivals, the new-age thali, however, is aimed at stuffing people with food, and is nothing but a journey of gluttony, loosely wrapped in innovation. For your convenience in times when you feel exceptionally hungry, we have listed a few of these recent popular mega variations.

Khalibali Baahubali Thali

At Ardor 2.1, Connaught Place: The name is a dead giveaway that it serves a baahubali. The 56-inch in diameter thali (inspired by none other than PM Modi) is plated with 8.2 kg of food and serves four. Including the weight of the plate, it is 13.5 kg. The food includes over 32 varieties of dishes including signature dishes Veg Hamjoli and Dal Makhni in the vegetarian thali (`1,999 plus taxes) and Mutton Rogan Josh and Ardor Special Chicken Curry in the non-vegetarian version (`2,200 plus taxes). Owner Suveett Kalra claims to have sold over 10,000 thalis since its launch last August. As the restaurant is mindful of food wastage, they request people to come in groups of four and above to savour it. Diners can also avail of a challenge – two people who polish the thali clean in 40 minutes can win a cash prize of `10,000. So far, only two people were able to complete the challenge.

Satrangi Punjabi & Chinjabi Thali

At Mellow Garden, Rajouri Garden: Owner Ashna Gandhi hit upon the idea to serve this jumbo so a family can enjoy a whole meal together. The thali, which can be shared by four, displays 30 food items including Kurkure Dahi Kebabs, Tandoori Chilli Chicken, Amritsari Aloo, Punjabi Kadhai Kumbh, Pind Wala Shahi Paneer, Gobhi Matar Adraki and Kesari Pheerni. It weighs 25kg and is available in vegetarian (`1,600) and non-vegetarian (`2,000) options.

Sampurna Thali

At Kutumb restaurant in Rohini: The gigantic thali (`1,699) has over 45 dishes and weighs around 13kg. It offers Paneer Makhani, Veg Kohlapuri, Dal Bukhari, Soya Chap Curry, Lajawabi Chhole, to be had with a 22-inch ‘family naan’, Missi Roti, Tandoori Parantha and Lachcha Parantha. Plus there’s dessert – Gulab Jamun, Kulhad Kheer and ice-cream.

Ekta Thali

At Golden Bird (M-Block, GK-II): It plates 15kg food from different regions of India. While the portions have been kept small to avoid wastage, refills are available. A group of four can enjoy Prawn Ghee Roast, Paneer Cafreal, Dal Dhokli, Vegetable Stew, Bhutte Ki Kees, Amrood Ki Sabzi, Safed Maas, Chicken Yakhni,Pumpkin Paysam, Aamarkhand among others. Available in vegetarian (`2,399) and non-vegetarian (`2,799) options.