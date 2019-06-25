Delhi Minorities Commission criticise BJP MPs for 'polarizing' statements about 'mushrooming of mosques'

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Minorities Commission on Monday criticized BJP MPs Parvesh Verma and Manoj Tiwari for making “polarizing” statements about alleged “mushrooming of mosques” on government land in the national capital.

In an order, DMC chairperson Zafarul Islam Khan said, “We believe it is an attempt at polarization and vitiating the communal atmosphere ahead of the assembly elections. In a secular state, we should not target any particular group or community.”

The panel also announced it has formed a five-member fact-finding committee to find if there is any truth to the statements made by Verma. The BJP MP had even accused AAP and Congress of helping in building mosques and graveyard illegally.

“The society and state should oppose the illegal occupation of public space by anyone, religious or otherwise.”

The committee, comprising two human rights activists, a social scientist, a journalist and a member of Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee will visit public spaces in Delhi-NCR and try to find out religious places built illegally on public land.

The committee headed by human rights activist Ovais Sultan Khan has been asked to submit its report to the minorities’ panel within ten days. On June 18, the West Delhi MP had claimed that several parts of the city, including his constituency, have seen a “mushrooming” of mosques on government land and roads which he said “hamper” traffic flow and causes “inconvenience” to the public.

Verma also wrote a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday seeking “immediate action” and removal of illegally constructed mosques. Delhi BJP chief and North-East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari supported Verma saying some people have been constantly encroaching on grounds of religious sites. He said he will conduct a survey of mosques in his constituency.

AAP denied the allegation saying it had not constructed or facilitated the construction of any place of worship, be it a temple, mosque, gurdwara or church.