Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Minorities Commission criticise BJP MPs for 'polarizing' statements about 'mushrooming of mosques'

The committee headed by human rights activist Ovais Sultan Khan has been asked to submit its report to the minorities’ panel within ten days.

Published: 25th June 2019 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Parvesh_Verma_BJP

Delhi BJP's Parvesh Verma (Photo | Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma/Facebook)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Minorities Commission on Monday criticized BJP MPs Parvesh Verma and Manoj Tiwari for making “polarizing” statements about alleged “mushrooming of mosques” on government land in the national capital.

In an order, DMC chairperson Zafarul Islam Khan said, “We believe it is an attempt at polarization and vitiating the communal atmosphere ahead of the assembly elections. In a secular state, we should not target any particular group or community.”

The panel also announced it has formed a five-member fact-finding committee to find if there is any truth to the statements made by Verma. The BJP MP had even accused AAP and Congress of helping in building mosques and graveyard illegally.

“The society and state should oppose the illegal occupation of public space by anyone, religious or otherwise.”

The committee, comprising two human rights activists, a social scientist, a journalist and a member of Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee will visit public spaces in Delhi-NCR and try to find out religious places built illegally on public land.

The committee headed by human rights activist Ovais Sultan Khan has been asked to submit its report to the minorities’ panel within ten days. On June 18, the West Delhi MP had claimed that several parts of the city, including his constituency, have seen a “mushrooming” of mosques on government land and roads which he said “hamper” traffic flow and causes “inconvenience” to the public.

Verma also wrote a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday seeking “immediate action” and removal of illegally constructed mosques. Delhi BJP chief and North-East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari supported Verma saying some people have been constantly encroaching on grounds of religious sites. He said he will conduct a survey of mosques in his constituency.

AAP denied the allegation saying it had not constructed or facilitated the construction of any place of worship, be it a temple, mosque, gurdwara or church.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Minorities Commission BJP
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp