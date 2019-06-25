Arvind Kejriwal is misleading people: Manoj Tiwari

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for being “in a deep slumber” during the four-and-a-half years of the AAP government’s term and now trying to “mislead people” by inauguration and foundation laying ceremonies.

“Installation of CCTV cameras is a fraud with the people of Delhi and this is only an effort to show that Kejriwal Government is working in view of the upcoming Assembly elections. These works should have been done during the last four and a half years by Kejriwal. After failing to fulfil the promises made to the people of Delhi, efforts are being made to mislead the people in the election year,” said Tiwari.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of installing 1.4 lakh Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in his own constituency- Patparganj. As per the scheme, 2,000 cameras will be installed in every Assembly constituency of Delhi.

“If Kejriwal wants development of Delhi why does he not implement Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna in Delhi?” Tiwari said. Assembly elections in Delhi are due early next year.