South Delhi Municipal Corporation to remove encroachment outside ‘Waste to Wonder’ park

Somrita Ghosh

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation will begin its process of removal of encroachment outside the ‘Waste to Wonder’ park as a step to reduce the congestion in the Sarai Kale Khan area.

According to an SDMC official, the absence of a food court inside the park has drawn a number of street vendors and food sellers.

“We removed a few vendors last week from the roadside and this week we are eyeing on removing the rest of the illegal encroachment. We have also finalised a food court inside the park so that visitors can have a good time inside the park. It will start soon,” said an official to the Morning Standard.

The Lt Governor on Sunday through tweets stated that he has asked the SDMC officials to improve the parking facility in the area and facilitate public transport connectivity.

“The park is drawing huge crowds and therefore it is evident now that the existing parking facility is not sufficient. We are therefore focusing on introducing stag parking facility and planning to introduce online ticket accessibility soon. The process has begun but will take some time for fully implementation of the changes,” noted another SDMC official.

The Waste to Wonder Park, which was made open for public on February 21 this year by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh showcases all the replica of Seven Wonders of the World – all made up from waste products.

Initiated by SDMC, the authorities had used 150 tonnes of industrial wastes, discarded parts of automobile, bicycle, motorcycle along with metallic wastes like fans, iron sheets, nut bolts and sewer lines.

The park, located on Sarai Kale Khan was drawing huge rush, especially on weekends which was leading to traffic congestion on the road.