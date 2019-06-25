Home Cities Delhi

South Delhi Municipal Corporation to remove encroachment outside ‘Waste to Wonder’ park

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation will begin its process of removal of encroachment outside the ‘Waste to Wonder’ park as a step to reduce the congestion in the Sarai Kale Khan area.

Published: 25th June 2019 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation will begin its process of removal of encroachment outside the ‘Waste to Wonder’ park as a step to reduce the congestion in the Sarai Kale Khan area.
According to an SDMC official, the absence of a food court inside the park has drawn a number of street vendors and food sellers.

“We removed a few vendors last week from the roadside and this week we are eyeing on removing the rest of the illegal encroachment. We have also finalised a food court inside the park so that visitors can have a good time inside the park. It will start soon,” said an official to the Morning Standard.
The Lt Governor on Sunday through tweets stated that he has asked the SDMC officials to improve the parking facility in the area and facilitate public transport connectivity.

“The park is drawing huge crowds and therefore it is evident now that the existing parking facility is not sufficient. We are therefore focusing on introducing stag parking facility and planning to introduce online ticket accessibility soon. The process has begun but will take some time for fully implementation of the changes,” noted another SDMC official.

The Waste to Wonder Park, which was made open for public on February 21 this year by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh showcases all the replica of Seven Wonders of the World – all made up from waste products.

Initiated by SDMC, the authorities had used 150 tonnes of industrial wastes, discarded parts of automobile, bicycle, motorcycle along with metallic wastes like fans, iron sheets, nut bolts and sewer lines. 

The park, located on Sarai Kale Khan was drawing huge rush, especially on weekends which was leading to traffic congestion on the road.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Delhi Municipal Corporation Sarai Kale Khan
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp