AAP asks Centre to approve Yamuna rainwater storage project to avoid water scarcity

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday urged the Centre to approve a rainwater harvesting project, proposed by the Delhi government, near the Yamuna.

Singh cautioned the Centre that the national capital would face a water crisis next year if the project was not approved and implemented. “We want to store rainwater near the Yamuna. But we cannot do that without Central government approval. We have proposed rainwater storage project... but we need Central government support, otherwise there would be a big water crisis in Delhi in 2020,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that the availability of drinking water had risen from 55 per cent to 88 per cent in the past four and a half years due to the efforts of the AAP government. “Still, 12 per cent of people don’t get drinking water in Delhi. Therefore, rainwater storage project is required. Delhi used to get 990 MGD (million gallons per day) water in 1996-97, and after 23 years the sanctioned water is 900 MGD,” Singh said.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat said on Wednesday in the Rajya Sabha that government would provide clean drinking water to every household of the country by 2024.

The government would also undertake and promote steps for water conservation and curbing extraction of groundwater, which is depleting the water table and is a matter of concern, the minister said.

The minister was replying to a discussion on the water crisis in the country.