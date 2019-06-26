Karol Bagh traders oppose vehicle-free markets at Ajmal Khan Road

By Express News Service

The traders association in Karol Bagh market staged a protest against the North civic body’s decision to pedestrianise Ajmal Khan Road stating that their business has dropped by more than 50 per cent.

“Karol Bagh is not just for beautification, it is for trade and commerce, it concerns buyers and sellers. And post the decision of NMCD, the branded showrooms are running vacant. Customers have reduced and window shoppers have increased,” said Ajay Bajaj, a member of the Karol Bagh Market Association told this newspaper.

In a statement issued by the association, it has been mentioned that the ban on entry of vehicles such as cash vans has raised the safety parameter for bankers and gold shop owners as well as for visitors who either buy gold or carry their assets from lockers.

The association also raised concern on parking facility arranged by the civic body.

“It is damaged, broken and during monsoon the lot gets waterlogged. And if the NMCD builds a multi-level parking lot in the same area, then the land will remain occupied for two more years. In such a case, where will the people park cars? The association welcomes the call to ban entry of vehicles – both shop owners and visitors but the alternative should be arranged,” Bajaj said.

“There are dozens of associations in Karol Bagh and all of them are with us. Still, I will address their concerns,” said Varsha Joshi, Commissioner of the North civic body.

The New Delhi Municipal Council has altered its plan to make the inner circle of Connaught Place a pedestrian-friendly zone after a meeting with the New Delhi Trader’s Association on Monday.

According to a senior official of NDMC, the plan which was earlier supposed to be implemented on this Saturday and Sunday was postponed after an inspection of the area by Naresh Kumar, the Chairman of the civic body, along with other officials.

“According to the talks held between us (NDMC and trader association), it has been decided that the idea of making the inner circle a no vehicle zone for two days will be dropped as of now. The traffic flow has been changed to make more convenient for the pedestrian,” Atul Bhargava, President, New Delhi Traders’ Association told the Morning Standard.

As per the trader’s body, only two roads have been decided to be kept open for traffic flow – while entry of vehicles is scheduled to be made from Janpath Road, the exit has been kept from Baba Kharag Singh Marg.

Meanwhile, the parking of the vehicles has also been kept unchanged which was initially planned to be shifted to Hanuman Mandir and Baba Kharag Singh Marg for the trial run.

A similar trial run was planned for July 6 and 7. The traders' body had opposed the idea and written to the Lt Governor and Urban Development ministry stating that banning vehicles on weekends will hamper trade.

Study says policy helped

A new localised study by the Centre for Science and Environment also found that the change has helped to curb the pollution level in the market and its nearby areas. The Ajmal Khan road was turned into a no-vehicle zone in early May this year and beautification plans are on