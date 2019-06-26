Rajasthan Armed Constabulary jawan shoots himself dead at North Block

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 48-year-old head constable of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary deployed as a guard at North Block shot himself dead using his service on Tuesday, police said. No suicide note was recovered from his possession.

The deceased, identified as Jai Narain, was deployed on guard duty at gate Number 2 of North Block. Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Madhur Verma said that around 12.45 pm, he shot himself with his carbine and died on the spot.

“He looked visibly sad in the CCTV footage available,” Verma said.

“We can see him moving to the parking of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he sits under a tree, smokes and shoots himself in the head,” Verma added.

Hailing from Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, Narain was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

The body was sent for a post mortem examination.

Narain’s family told police that he had recently returned from leave.

The officer said that the case was being investigated to ascertain the reason behind his move.

“We are probing the incident from all possible angles, including tension in professional life,” DCP Madhur Verma said.