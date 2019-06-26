Home Cities Delhi

Red Fort's Sound and Light show script to be changed, says ASI

A senior official of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) said the new script of the show had been forwarded to the culture ministry and is still under consideration.

Published: 26th June 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Red Fort in New Delhi . (File | EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Sound and Light show at Red Fort, arguably oldest in Asia, may take more time to make a comeback.  A senior official of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) said the new script of the show had been forwarded to the culture ministry and is still under consideration.

“The content needs to be vetted by the ASI and the ministry before giving final go-ahead. The director general office of ASI has forwarded the script, prepared by the Dalmia Bharat group, to the ministry for sanction,” said the official, aware of the development.

Dalmia Bharat, a conglomerate in India, adopted the fort under Tourism Ministry's ambitious scheme — ‘adopt a heritage’ in December last year.      

The show, being run by India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) since 1968, was suspended in June last year for upgradation after it was observed that content should be rewritten and lights and other equipments also require a revamp.    

The old script was penned by the legendary writers Ali Sardar Jafri, Kaifi Azmi and Khushwant Singh and the show was directed by the renowned film director Chetan Anand. Hindi version of the programme initially has voice-overs of yesteryears film actors Meena Kumari and Amrish Puri. However, English narration was done by Kabir Bedi and Pratap Sharma. 

Following a decision of the tourism ministry, Red Fort's 58 minute-long sound and light show was made available for free viewing on YouTube. This was first in the world by any tourism agency.

“Changes in the programme were last made in 1996. So, it was thought that the script should be reworked and latest technology such as high-tech laser projections and lights should be used for a better experience, not just in Red Fort but at other locations across the country,” said an official of the Corporation. 

In May last year, ITDC initiated the tendering process to engage private agencies for setting up a multimedia show of “International standards” at the 17th-century fort-palace.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Red Fort Archeological Survey of India Red Fort Light and Sound Show
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp