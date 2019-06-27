Home Cities Delhi

BJP Delhi leadership urged to connect with all sections of society

Senior BJP leader Ramlal also asked all wings and departments of the party to work in tandem and to mark weaker booths to make it strong.

BJP general secretary Ramlal and Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari during a party meeting on Wednesday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP’s general secretary (organisation), Ramlal, on Wednesday urged the party leadership in Delhi to reach out to every section of society during the membership drive in booths where the party did not perform well in the recent Lok Sabha elections. 

The senior BJP leader also asked all wings and departments of the party to work in tandem. “We have a presence among all sections and we are everywhere. The party should reach out to every booth, but the weak booths should be marked and made strong. Meetings should be held compulsorily on the membership campaign in all the morchas, and stress should be laid on enrolling members from all sections, including sewa basties,” Ramlal said, according to a press statement issued by the party’s Delhi unit.

Praising party workers in Delhi, he said that the people of Delhi were wise, active and competent, and hence “we should set a record by enrolling them before the time fixed for it.” “Full preparations should be made for success, and we believe that the workers of Delhi will complete the campaign in a good way,” he added. He was addressing senior party leaders and office-bearers at the Delhi BJP headquarters. 

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said, “The people of Delhi have already voted in favour of BJP during the Lok Sabha elections. Now we need to formally enrol them as members, and this will be completed during this campaign.”

