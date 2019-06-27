Home Cities Delhi

Centre urges Delhi government to release funds to buy electric buses

The State Transport Authority in Delhi had agreed in principle to support the proposal.

Published: 27th June 2019 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Electric bus

An image of the electric bus used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

Centre seeks funds from Delhi for e-feeder bus

NEW DELHI: Stressing the need for robust last-mile connectivity, the Centre has urged the Delhi government to release funds to buy 427 electric buses by Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC).

Informed sources said that DMRC had submitted a proposal in January 2018 to the Delhi government for providing a grant under the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for the purchase of the buses to boost its feeder service. The request has been pending since then.

The Secretary in the central Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Durga Shanker Mishra, has written to Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev requesting him to intervene and expedite the approval of the DMRC proposal.

VGF is a grant to support projects that are economically justified but not financially viable. It was launched in 2004 to support infrastructure projects that fall under Public Private Partnerships.

"You are aware that provision of a good feeder service towards last mile connectivity improves modal shift from private transport to mass transit system like metro rail," Mishra's letter read.

"In Delhi this is a challenge and needs to be addressed squarely so as to provide easy accessibility to commuters from homes to offices, hospitals, institutes, shopping centres.

"This will not only reduce the congestion, vehicular pollution and accidents but also enhance the ridership of Delhi Metro," Mishra added.

Mishra said the DMRC had said that it has submitted the proposal and flagged it several times, besides providing necessary clarification.

The State Transport Authority in Delhi had agreed in principle to support the proposal, he said.

Mishra added that the DMRC had invited tenders from various players in the anticipation that the purchase of these buses would be approved.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMRC Delhi electric bus E-bus Delhi e-bus Delhi government NDA government Delhi pollution
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp