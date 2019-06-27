Home Cities Delhi

E-vehicles to be used for delivery in pilot project in Delhi

Around 1,000 electric vehicles are planned to be used in the city over the next 12 months for delivering online orders.

Published: 27th June 2019 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and others during the inauguration of the Urban Mobility Lab workshop in New Delhi on Wednesday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday announced its first electric vehicles freight pilot project, under which up to 1,000 electric vehicles are planned to be used in the city over the next 12 months for delivering online orders.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot announced this during the inauguration of Urban Mobility Lab, a workshop to promote innovation in clean and sustainable mobility. The Lab is an initiative of the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) and US non-profit group Rockey Mountain Institute (RMI).

“Delhi government believes electric vehicles (EVs) are the future and it’s time to bring this future into the present. To make life easier and better for the common man, it is critical that the cost of EVs comes down. We are willing to work with all stakeholders in the industry and resolve any hurdles that they face in the rollout of EVs in the city,” Gahlot said.

Over 30 players in last-mile urban delivery from across India have come together as part of the Lab with the goal of piloting up to 1,000 electric vehicles for urban deliveries in the city over the next 12 months, the government said in a statement.

