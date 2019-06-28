Home Cities Delhi

2018 Delhi photographer murder: Victim’s kin given Rs 15 lakh, want road named after him

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the residence of the family of Saxena on Thursday.

Published: 28th June 2019 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia consoles Ankit's father

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia consoles Ankit's father (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has given Rs 15 lakh in financial help to the parents of Ankit Saxena, the young photographer who was murdered last year in the national capital.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, along with Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj and Madipur MLA Girish Soni, visited the residence of the family of Saxena on Thursday and Sisodia handed over a cheque for Rs 15 lakh to the parents of the youth. 

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had assured the family of financial and legal support following the photographer’s killing. Ankit (23) was killed, allegedly by his Muslim girlfriend’s family, on February 1, 2018.  

The BJP had criticised the AAP government for not fulfilling its promise of help until now. Yash Pal, Ankit’s father, told Sisodia that he wanted the road where his son lost life named after him. “It is my wish that the road or the square where my son lost his life be named after him in his memory if it is possible.”

Sisodia directed local MLA Girish Soni to send a representation in this regard to his office, and said, “Within the next 10 days, the government will call a meeting of the relevant road naming authority and fulfil your wish,” he said.

Ankit Saxena’s father was hailed last year for his role in maintaining calm in the area with the Delhi Police, preventing attempts to create a communal divide following the murder.

Sisodia said to the father, “I am amazed by the grace with which you have carried yourself despite going through such a tragic time. Your maturity and the sensitivity with which you responded to such a devastating incident has left a mark on all of us. We thank you for being a voice of reason.”

The family informed the deputy chief minister that local MLA Girish Soni had been in touch with them regularly and had assisted them in getting treatment at the local Delhi government hospital. They expressed their satisfaction with the treatment they were receiving.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi 2018 photographer murder Ankit Saxena murder Manish Sisodia 2018 Ankit Saxena murder Ankit Saxena photographer
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp