AAP MLAs to go door-to-door and resolve issues in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party plans to track the daily progress on meetings held by area MLAs in Delhi. Preparing for the 2019 assembly polls ‘Aapka Vidhayak Aapke Dwar’ (your MLA at your doorstep) campaign Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal recently held a meeting with all the MLAs at his residence to chalk out details of the campaign.

Kejriwal directed all MLAs to meet the people in their assembly constituencies, listen to the problems of their area, problems related to basic amenities. The MLAs have been asked to discuss solutions with the public and resolve their concerns.

The focus of the MLAs should be on the changes brought in water, power, education, health and with projects like doorstep delivery of services. The CM asked the MLAs to take this work to the people, discuss all the progress with the public and if any problems related to all these initiatives surface, then resolve them with immediate effect.

“Every day, in one part of your assembly constituency, go door to door, meet your constituents and present to them a report of the Delhi government’s work, and resolve people’s complaints if they report any problems,” Kejriwal said to the lawmakers.

Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai who was also present in the meeting said that a team will be formed by the state unit to monitor this program. A team shall be constituted at each Vidhan Sabha to track the progress on a local level. A team of volunteers associated with the Delhi unit of the party will be appointed for day-to-day tracking of the various AAP MLAs in the city.