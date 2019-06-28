Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University announces first cut-off list

Hindu College pegged the highest score of 99 per cent for Political Science Honours -- a marginal increase over last year.

Delhi University

Delhi University. (File photo | PTI)

By Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Colleges affiliated to Delhi University (DU) on Thursday released their first cut-off lists for the undergraduate courses for the academic year 2019-20. There has been a marginal rise in the overall DU cut-off percentages compared to the previous academic year.

The highest was by Hindu College for its Political Science Honours course, which set the cut-off at 99 per cent. Last year, the minimum requirement of marks for the course at the college was 97 per cent.

The university’s most sought after college, Sri Ram College of Commerce, which only offers two courses, set its cut-off for Economics Honours at 98.75 per cent, which is 0.25 per cent more than the previous year. For BCom Honours, too, the cut-off has been raised to 98.50 per cent this year. Last year, the minimum requirement to get admission at SRCC’s BCom Honours course in the first round of admissions was 97.75 per cent.

The university released a separate cut-off for the newly-introduced EWS category. However, the cut-off for BCom Honours at SRCC for EWS was set steep at 97 per cent, while for Economics Honours, it was a daunting 98.25 per cent. At Ramjas College, the cut-off for the EWS category applicants for BCom Honours and Economics Honours was 97.5 per cent.

