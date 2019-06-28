Home Cities Delhi

Sheila Dikshit meets Lt Governor to discuss ‘poor’ law and order in Delhi

The former Chief Minister said that the Lt Governor has promised that he would address the situation quickly and the face of Delhi would be changed for the better.

Published: 28th June 2019 10:01 AM

DPCC president Shiela Dikshit during a meeting with Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday

DPCC president Shiela Dikshit during a meeting with Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A delegation of Delhi Congress leaders led by Sheila Dikshit on Thursday met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to seek his immediate intervention in the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital. “The L-G is concerned about the law and order situation and he has taken various steps to address the problem quickly,” said the statement issued by Dikshit after the meeting.

 Expressing her concern over serious of heinous crimes in the city in past few weeks, Dikshit said some of them had taken place in the heart of the capital, with the Delhi Police standing as “mute witnesses”.  The delegation also submitted a memorandum to the L-G with details of heinous crimes including over a dozen murders and many instances of shooting, snatching and robberies in the city. 

Speaking to media persons, after the meeting, Dikshit said that the L-G carefully listened to her point of view, and asked for suggestions on how to improve law and order in the city. “L-G has promised that he would address the situation quickly and the face of Delhi would be changed for the better. He also assured that wherever law and order is weak, steps have already been taken to rectify it, and things would improve very quickly,” the DPCC president added.

CBI files charge sheet against former head of school for rape

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against the former head of the Ishwariya Adhyatmik Vidyalaya. The CBI had registered a case on January 3, 2018 in compliance with orders the Delhi High Court and took over the investigation of the rape, criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement of the complainant. The investigation revealed that the accused allegedly raped the complainant from 2011 to 2015 on various occasions in different branches of Ishwariya Adhyatmik Vidyalaya and his associate brought the complainant to Lucknow and allegedly gave her some intoxicated substances mixing them in milk and asked her to go to the accused. After investigation, a charge sheet has been filed.

