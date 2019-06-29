Home Cities Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia University sets sights on more foreign students for new academic session

The varsity recently published a brochure detailing its glorious history and facilities on offer for students.

University hostel at Jamia Millia Islamia. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Parth Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia University has set its sights on drawing more foreign students across streams for the new academic session.

Copies of the brochure have been sent to Indian consulates abroad by the office of the Director, International Relations, JMI.

As many as 180 applications from foreign students and another 265 from NRI wards have already been received under Supernumerary category for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the varsity.

Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar had put together a committee, comprising senior faculty members Shafeeq Ahmed Ansari, Mukesh Ranjan, Baron Farooqui and Dr. Lubna Siddiqui, to prepare the brochure.

Underlining the varsity’s keenness to draw more students from foreign shores, the VC has extended the date for submission of application forms from foreign students for academic session 2019-’20, till July 1.

The date was extended on the recommendation of the varsity’s foreign advisor, Dr. Lubna Siddiqui.

So far, 279 students from 39 countries have registered for various courses offered by the university. The scholarship schemes of the Union government have resulted in 240 applications received through the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

Jamia Millia Islamia University
