On how art critics’ feel about art and critique it

At present, when the monsoon is hesitating to visit Delhi, the city’s cultural events could offer some respite. One among these is today’s talk, titled From the Periphery of Word and Image at Gita Art Gallery Moderne (GAG Moderne).

Here, artist Manish Pushkale will be in conversation with acclaimed art critic and writer Prayag Shukla. The talk is part of the ongoing series titled Underground Talks with Manish Pushkale, held last Saturday of the month, where Pushkale attempts to engage the audience with creative minds.

Neha Talwar, Co-founder of GAG. Moderne, finds such interactions, “are important to bridge the gap between people from the art fraternity and those who are on the other side of the fence.” She chose Pushkale because to her he’s an “all rounder”, and says, “The quest was to find someone who commanded authority but was humble, who knew the subject but was inquisitive, who could ask relevant and even uncomfortable questions to the guest. Manish Pushkale is an avid reader of art and its history, and his close association with Indian masters like SH Raza and J Swaminathan gives him one of the most articulate understanding of arts too.”

Today’s talk will have Shukla, a prominent art critic, poet and translator, who is an authority on literature and visual art. “He’s been the editor of art magazines Kalpana and Kala Samay Samaj among others, and has curated many important exhibitions. He’s someone who has seen the unfolding of visual arts in India from the ’60s. It will be enriching to learn from his knowledge.”

At the event, Shukla will talk about how he sees meaning in artworks, and how he writes on those works. He will also share interesting anecdotes with the audience.

“A viewer is not allowed to touch a painting. Whatever there is to learn about a work of art can only be done by fixing one’s gaze onto it. I feel if you give two minutes to a painting, the painting will open itself to you. Amrita Sher-Gil’s Three Girls (1935) did the same to me, and I used to go to National Gallery of Modern Art after every 15-20 days to observe that phenomenon in me,” says Shukla.

On: June 29, 6:00pm

At: GAG Moderne