Spurned lover stabs married woman to death in Delhi

On Friday, Sunny visited the victim's residence when she was alone. When the woman refused to carry on with the relationship, Sunny stabbed her multiple times.

Published: 29th June 2019 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A spurned lover allegedly stabbed a 24-year-old married woman to death at her residence in Chirag Dilli Friday when she refused to continue with the relationship, police said.

The accused, identified as Sunny, was also grievously injured in the incident, they said.

The police are probing whether he tried to kill himself or was injured during the altercation.

Pinkey, the victim, was in a relationship with Sunny before her marriage, they said.

She got married five years ago, but Sunny did not want to end the relationship and kept pestering the victim, police said.

Pinkey had moved into a rented house in Chirag Dilli with her husband and four-year-old son recently.

On Friday, Sunny visited the victim's residence when she was alone.

When the woman refused to carry on with the relationship, Sunny stabbed her multiple times.

The accused was also injured during the incident, they said.

"When the police reached the spot, they found the woman lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds. The accused also had injury marks on his neck," said Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

Both Pinkey and Sunny were rushed to AIIMS.

While Pinkey succumbed to injuries, Sunny is currently being treated, police said.

Pinkey used to run a beauty parlour, while her husband works as a mechanic, they said.

The knife used in the crime was seized from the spot, police added.

