Take your pick: Chignon or ponytail

Braids also help to feel cool and keep long hair out of the way.

Published: 29th June 2019

By Shahnaz Husain
Express News Service

Comfort is a factor that must be taken into consideration, especially during the rains. To carry yourself with confidence you need to feel cool and comfortable. Long hair with curls or natural waves in the lower half of the hair is in. But if kept open and left loose, the hair becomes difficult to manage in this weather. so avoid long hair spread untidily over your sweaty back!

The good news is that the classic ponytail is dictating trends. It suits most face shapes. One can wear a pony tail high or low, with a fringe or without it. You can even have wisps or curls falling down, and sport that “carefully-maintained careless” look. A ponytail is actually an easy hair-do. With ribbons, clips or other hair accessories, it can even provide a touch of glamour. For a long face, wear a low pony tail and a light long fringe falling straight down. For an oval face, wear it with a side-swept fringe. For a square jawed face, have wisps of long curls falling down on either side of the face, just beyond jaw level.

Braids also help to feel cool and keep long hair out of the way. The hair can be braided in many ways, using hair accessories. Long hair can be braided and then put up. Or, you can have a side braid with tiny curls framing the face. You can even put up several braids in a pony tail with ribbons or make a pony tail, leaving one section of hair free. Braid the free section and wrap it around the pony tail.

Putting up the hair is a cool option. In fact, it can be ideal for a gala occasion during the monsoons. Put up long hair in a top knot, a French roll, or a feminine, classic chignon. In fact, these styles would not only make you feel cool, but also give you a sophisticated, elegant, glamorous look.

Short hair has to be washed frequently during the monsoons to maintain their look and style. Of course, short, bobbed hair also make your feel cool. A short hairstyle suits a long face, if it adds width to the sides.
Be it any length, avoid too much blow drying. Dry your hair by finger combing to add more volume to short hair.

Shahnaz Husain
Founder,  Chairperson of The Shahnaz Husain Group

