Home Cities Delhi

With new launches, Tata set to plug holes in portfolio

 To offer options across segments, Tata Motors is all set to launch a host of new cars.

Published: 01st March 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

To offer options across segments, Tata Motors is all set to launch a host of new cars. The prominent ones among the new launches is expected to be a premium hatchback, named “ALTROZ” and a compact SUV which reportedly is codenamed as “Blackbird.” ALTROZ, which is slated to be launched mid-2019 will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20.

At present, Tata lags a product in the high growing premium hatchback segment. Following its unveil at the Auto Expo 2018 as the 45X Concept, Tata is leading up to the global premier of the production version of this vehicle at the Geneva Motors Show 2019. The company claims that the hatchback will shine above all its contemporaries with its improved agility, speed, and efficiency along with “best-in-class performance and in-cabin space”.

“We are extremely elated to announce the name of our upcoming model, which will redefine the premium hatchback segment,” said Mayank Pareek - President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit. On the other hand, the Blackbird SUV will help Tata to complete its SUV range, where currently there’s a gap between sub-4-meter Nexon and 4.5 meter Harrier.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ALTROZ Hyundai i20 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Geneva Motors Show

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp