With new launches, Tata set to plug holes in portfolio

By Express News Service

To offer options across segments, Tata Motors is all set to launch a host of new cars. The prominent ones among the new launches is expected to be a premium hatchback, named “ALTROZ” and a compact SUV which reportedly is codenamed as “Blackbird.” ALTROZ, which is slated to be launched mid-2019 will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20.

At present, Tata lags a product in the high growing premium hatchback segment. Following its unveil at the Auto Expo 2018 as the 45X Concept, Tata is leading up to the global premier of the production version of this vehicle at the Geneva Motors Show 2019. The company claims that the hatchback will shine above all its contemporaries with its improved agility, speed, and efficiency along with “best-in-class performance and in-cabin space”.

“We are extremely elated to announce the name of our upcoming model, which will redefine the premium hatchback segment,” said Mayank Pareek - President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit. On the other hand, the Blackbird SUV will help Tata to complete its SUV range, where currently there’s a gap between sub-4-meter Nexon and 4.5 meter Harrier.