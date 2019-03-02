Home Cities Delhi

260 implants in eight hours a Guinness record

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday said that the Department of People with Disabilities has set its 7th Guinness Book of World Records after 260 differently abled people underwent modern artificial limbs implants in eight hours. The minister said that the department had earlier created six world records in other categories.

Gehlot inaugurated a national conference on Deendayal disabled rehabilitation scheme on Friday. Over 600 delegates from across the country participated in the conference. The objective of the conference was to sensitise the schemes’ stakeholders about it.

NGOs and self-help groups play a very important role in the proper implementation of government schemes, the minister said, adding that the recommendations of such conferences are sent to the government’s policy planning authorities to frame policies. 

He said the official procedures for the differently abled certifications and sanctioning of grants have been simplified. Under the Deendayal Disabled Rehabilitation Scheme, every year, more than 600 NGOs are provided with financial assistance for running their projects for the rehabilitation of persons with disabilities.

