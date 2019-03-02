A new range of outdoor furniture

By Express News Service

With cold winters finally bowing out, it is time to spruce up your outdoors, balconies and terraces to enjoy the cool summer breeze in the mornings and evenings. And to help you do that, bespoke furniture and home décor brand, Cane Boutique, has come out with a new collection.

With radically new designs, styles and colours the furniture pieces breath fresh air into your open spaces. The collection comprises swings, loungers, swivel chairs, café chairs, etc.

Made of different types of resin weaves in natural colours, the furniture stands out for its elegance and comfort. Each piece is made using canvas fabric that is quick dry, but breaks the stereotype look of outdoor furniture with its exquisite style, weave and colour combinations.