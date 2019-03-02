Home Cities Delhi

A new range of outdoor furniture

With cold winters finally bowing out, it is time to spruce up your outdoors, balconies and terraces to enjoy the cool summer breeze in the mornings and evenings.

Published: 02nd March 2019 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

With cold winters finally bowing out, it is time to spruce up your outdoors, balconies and terraces to enjoy the cool summer breeze in the mornings and evenings. And to help you do that, bespoke furniture and home décor brand, Cane Boutique, has come out with a new collection.

With radically new designs, styles and colours the furniture pieces breath fresh air into your open spaces. The collection comprises swings, loungers, swivel chairs, café chairs, etc.

Made of different types of resin weaves in natural colours, the furniture stands out for its elegance and comfort. Each piece is made using canvas fabric that is quick dry, but breaks the stereotype look of outdoor furniture with its exquisite style, weave and colour combinations. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cane Boutique Outdoor furniture

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp