Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Congress says no to poll alliance with AAP

Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit on Friday reiterated her opposition to an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 02nd March 2019 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Sheila Dikshit, working presidents Haroon Yusuf, Devender Yadav, and Rajesh Lilothia, and other senior party leaders gathered for a meeting at Dikshit’s residence on Friday | Parveen Negi

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit on Friday reiterated her opposition to an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. She made her stand clear after holding deliberations with state leaders at her residence in the afternoon. “We (Delhi Congress leaders) held a meeting today as we normally do. During the meeting, the issue of a possible alliance with the AAP was discussed. It was unanimously resolved not to have tie-up with them. I will convey the sentiments of the state leadership to (PC) Chackoji tomorrow,” Dikshit said.

Party sources said the Delhi leaders met following the directions of the high command to review their decision about an alliance with AAP. “A section of the Central leadership is in favour of contesting elections with AAP. Allies of the mahagathbandhan, such as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and Sharad Pawar also favour a Congress-AAP alliance. PC Chacko asked the Delhi leadership to have second thoughts over the matter. Hence the Friday meeting was convened at Dikshit’s residence,” said a Delhi Congress functionary.

However, Dikshit said there was no direction from the party leadership in this regard.

Present in the meeting at Dikshit’s residence were 21 state leaders, including former Delhi MPs, MLAs and ministers—Jai Prakash Aggrawal, Sandeep Dikshit, Mahabal Mishra, Arvidner Singh Lovely, Kiran Walia, and others.

Soon after taking over as the Delhi unit’s chief in January, Dikshit, a three-time chief minister of Delhi, had said that the Congress was not interested in having a tie-up with AAP. The local Congress leadership, including former Delhi Congress chiefs Ajay Maken and Arvinder Singh Lovely, and current working president Haroon Yusuf, have been vocal against a tie-up with AAP.

During a public meeting recently, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said he was tired of trying to persuade the Congress to agree to an alliance.A senior Congress leader said it was not wise to have any association with a party that had inflicted a humiliating defeat on the Congress.

Yusuf, who attended the meeting on Friday, expressed similar sentiments. He said all leaders were of the view that if the Congress went with the AAP in the elections, it would hurt the party’s future prospects. “We should not forget that ours is a national party and AAP is present in just two states. Whenever Kejriwal is in trouble, he talks about an alliance. When he comes out of the situation, he starts criticizing others,” said a former Delhi minister. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sheila Dikshit Delhi Congress Aam Aadmi Party AAP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp