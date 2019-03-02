Delhi HC judge Valmiki Mehta dies, Bar Council mourns loss

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Justice Valmiki Mehta, a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court, died on Friday morning due to a heart attack. Mehta had been unwell for the past few days and was not attending the court. A statement issued by the Bar Council said: “The news of sudden death of Justice Mehta has come as a shock to the legal fraternity and as a big loss to the Bar and the Bench.”

Justice Valmiki Mehta, 59, is survived by his wife and two sons. One of his son is married to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi’s daughter. The CJI did not attend the court today. Justice Mehta was born in Mumbai on June 6, 1959, and assumed office as Additional Judge, Delhi High Court, on April 15, 2009.

He did his schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Visakhapatnam, and graduation from Sri Venkateshwara College, Delhi. He got his LLB degree from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University. Justice Mehta started his law practice in the High Court in 1982, after which he was enrolled with the Delhi Bar Council. He practised in the High Court, district courts and various tribunals in civil matters.