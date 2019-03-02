Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC judge Valmiki Mehta dies, Bar Council mourns loss

Justice Valmiki Mehta, 59, is survived by his wife and two sons. One of his son is married to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi’s daughter.

Published: 02nd March 2019 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Justice Valmiki Mehta, a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court, died on Friday morning due to a heart attack. Mehta had been unwell for the past few days and was not attending the court. A statement issued by the Bar Council said: “The news of sudden death of Justice Mehta has come as a shock to the legal fraternity and as a big loss to the Bar and the Bench.”

Justice Valmiki Mehta, 59, is survived by his wife and two sons. One of his son is married to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi’s daughter. The CJI did not attend the court today. Justice Mehta was born in Mumbai on June 6, 1959, and assumed office as Additional Judge, Delhi High Court, on April 15, 2009.

He did his schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Visakhapatnam, and graduation from Sri Venkateshwara College, Delhi. He got his LLB degree from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University. Justice Mehta started his law practice in the High Court in 1982, after which he was enrolled with the Delhi Bar Council. He practised in the High Court, district courts and various tribunals in civil matters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi HC Valmiki Mehta Bar Council Delhi High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp