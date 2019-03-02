Home Cities Delhi

Indian, global leaders at Gender equality summit

The summit was organised in the backdrop of the increasing conversation around the safety of women in workplaces and a need to undertake corrective actions.

Published: 02nd March 2019 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Aiming to highlight issues related to gender equality at workplaces in India, Global Compact Network India – Local arm of UN Global Compact, New York organised its second edition of Gender Equality Summit at ITC Sheraton, Saket, New Delhi.

The summit was organised in the backdrop of the increasing conversation around the safety of women in workplaces and a need to undertake corrective actions. This year’s theme- ‘Preparing women for the future of work’ was chosen keeping in sync with the UN Sustainable Development Goals that target creating the most conducive work environment for them.

It looked at solutions as to how the Governments, private sector, not-for-profits and communities at large can contribute towards creating an inclusive workplace for women. Over 250 leaders including corporate professionals, policy makers, UN officials and researchers came together to share insights on the trends of gender equality. 

