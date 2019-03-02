Arvind Kejriwal welcomes Abhinandan’s return

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday welcomed the return of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman and praised his bravery and the courage of his family.

“The hero finally walks back. A grateful nation salutes Wing Commander Abhinandan. You are an inspiration for all of us,” Kejriwal tweeted.

“Welcome back Wing Commander Abhinandan. I salute your bravery and the courage of your family. India is proud of you,” Kejriwal said in another tweet. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also lauded the IAF pilot. “Jai Hind. Wing Commander Abhinadan! Jai Hind! Bharat Maa ke Sher,” he tweeted in Hindi.