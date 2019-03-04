Home Cities Delhi

East Delhi Municipal Corporation extends last date for availing of amnesty scheme

The BJP-ruled East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has extended the last date for availing of an amnesty scheme for payment of property tax to the end of March, officials said on Sunday.

Published: 04th March 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP-ruled East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has extended the last date for availing of an amnesty scheme for payment of property tax to the end of March, officials said on Sunday. March 31 was already the last date announced by the other two BJP-ruled corporations, the North and South Corporations—NDMC and SDMC.

“For property owners in east Delhi, the amnesty scheme has been extended till the end of March. It was to be effective till February 28 earlier,” an EDMC official said.

Under the amnesty scheme, property owners in the city will not have to pay interest and penalty if they clear their tax dues.

“For east Delhi, areas in focus are the unauthorised colonies and unauthorised regularised colonies where people do not pay property taxes. The idea is to make this scheme serve as an incentive to bring them under the tax net,” the official said.

In North Delhi, the NDMC has announced a similar scheme which covers all private properties, while in south Delhi, the SDMC scheme covers all properties.

For property owners in north Delhi, the scheme will cover defaulters who have not filed property tax since April 2004, officials said.

A senior SDMC official said, “In south Delhi, some of the major areas which remain out of the tax net are rural urban areas and urban villages”.

“People living in these areas should be brought under the tax net to augment the corporation’s income,” he said.

The corporations have been announcing similar schemes every year close to the end of a financial year, but, sources said, with elections in the offing, such amnesty schemes are being implemented also keeping the voters in mind.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
EDMC East Delhi Municipal Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp