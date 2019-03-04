Home Cities Delhi

Rain lashes parts of Delhi, brings down pollution

Rain lashed parts of the national capital on Sunday, bringing down the level of pollution in the air.

Published: 04th March 2019 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rain lashed parts of the national capital on Sunday, bringing down the level of pollution in the air. While the maximum temperature settled at 22.7 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average, the minimum was down at 11.5 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall of 9.6 mm was recorded by the Safdarjung observatory, while 7.1 mm rainfall was recorded by the Palam observatory and 5.4 mm by the Lodhi Road observatory. Humidity oscillated between 71 and 100 per cent.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital was recorded in the moderate category. The Air Quality Index stood at 117 as per the CPCB data. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp