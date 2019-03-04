Rain lashes parts of Delhi, brings down pollution

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rain lashed parts of the national capital on Sunday, bringing down the level of pollution in the air. While the maximum temperature settled at 22.7 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average, the minimum was down at 11.5 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall of 9.6 mm was recorded by the Safdarjung observatory, while 7.1 mm rainfall was recorded by the Palam observatory and 5.4 mm by the Lodhi Road observatory. Humidity oscillated between 71 and 100 per cent.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital was recorded in the moderate category. The Air Quality Index stood at 117 as per the CPCB data.