Workers from 20 states march in Delhi for better working conditions

Published: 04th March 2019 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Protesters take out a Rozgaar Adhikar Rally, demanding that right to employment be made a fundamental right, in New Delhi on Sunday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Mazdoor Adhikar Sangharsh Abhiyan (MASA), an umbrella organisation of workers’ unions, took out a rally in the national capital on Sunday demanding better working conditions and social security for the unorganised sector.

The rally, which began at Ramlila Maidan in the morning and culminated at Sansad Marg in the evening, was attended by workers from around 20 states across the country. 

“Today, neoliberalism, and especially the present regime backed by fascist forces, is wreaking total havoc on the toilers of the country. We see increased exploitation, repression and criminalisation of workers, intensifying contractualisation and unemployment, falling real wages and standards of living. But in the current context, where war hysteria peaks before the election, the issues of workers and farmers are completely absent from discourse. Hence, there was a need for the rally,” a volunteer of MASA said. 

Among other demands, the MASA has demanded the abolition of the contract system, Rs 25,000 as minimum wage, halting privatisation of public sector undertakings, and Rs15,000 pension, including all social security benefits, for all unorganised workers.

The MASA constitutes organisations like All India Workers Council, Grameen Mazdoor Union (Bihar), Indian Centre of Trade Unions, Indian Federation of Trade Unions, IFTU Sarwahara, Inqlabi Kendra Punjab, Inqlabi Mazdoor Kendra, Jan Sangharsh Manch (Haryana), Shramikshakthi (Karnataka), Socialist Workers Centre (Tamil Nadu), Struggling Workers Co-ordination Committee (West Bengal), Trade Union Centre of India, Workers Solidarity Centre (Gurugram), and Workers Solidary Centre (Uttarakhand).

