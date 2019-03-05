Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Commission for Women's panel seeks complete ban on sale of acid in city

Citing data from National Crime Record Bureau, the notice says there have been 20 incidence of acid attacks in Delhi, the third highest after West Bengal and UP.

The victims of acid attack stage a protest demanding stringent the law against in New Delhi (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to Divisional Commissioner of Revenue, seeking a complete ban on sale of acid in the national capital, which it said has become a major cause of concern.

Concerned over the heinous crime and taking into consideration the ban on acid sale declared by the Supreme Court in July 2013, the DCW has issued a notice to Divisional Commissioner of Revenue of Delhi, seeking a complete ban on sale of acid in the city.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal has sought an action taken report on the matter within ten days.

Maliwal also met some acid attack survivors on the tenth day of her 13-day-long Mahila Suraksha Padyatra (women safety march).

"We are victims of acid attack, but also victims of mental and physical trauma, police cases, court cases and social isolation. Please do not isolate us, we are as much a part of society as you are. I don't hide my face, why should I? I haven't done anything wrong. The person who threw acid on me should hide his face," said an acid attack survivor who met Maliwal.

Another acid attack survivor said there should be strict laws to punish those who throw acid.

