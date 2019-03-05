Home Cities Delhi

The festival of music and dance

The festival took place yesterday at Natya Tarangini’s Amphitheatre with an intention to bring artists and art lovers together to give their offering to Lord Shiva.

Published: 05th March 2019 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

After the grand success of the 22nd Parampara Series, Natya Tarangini: Raja Radha Reddy Centre for Performing Arts, embarked on a journey of yet another annual festival titled  Maha Shivaratri. The festival was an ode to Lord Shiva, the creator of dance.

The festival took place yesterday at Natya Tarangini’s Amphitheatre with an intention to bring artists and art lovers together to give their offering to Lord Shiva. The artists who were a part of the festival were Pandit Rajan Sajan Misra (Indian Classical Music), Swapnokalpa Dasgupta (Odissi dance), Hari and Chethana (Kathak Dance) and Amrita Lahiri (Kuchipudi dance).

There was also an exhibition titled Meditation. The show included works by senior masters, contemporary and traditional artists who have touched the theme of reflection and meditation, including, M F Hussain, Thota Vaikuntham and Dhawat Singh.

