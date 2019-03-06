Home Cities Delhi

Artists add colour to Delhi streets

Installation artist Tan Zi Xi’s work has been exhibited in two parts — a courtyard mural and an installation room.

By Express News Service

If you still have not experienced the St+art festival, do so now. Among others, the festival showcases talents of a dozen Singaporean artists through a mix of art installations, wall murals, interactive workshops and live performances, all of which are on display at Lodhi Colony (between blocks 13 and 16) and Kona, Jor Bagh.

Singaporean artists transformed the colony walls into life-size murals and integrated Augmented Reality (AR) in art forms to create new dimensions. In their art works, artists Yip Yew Chong, Eugene Soh, Yok and Sheryo and Sam Lo have incorporated their perspectives of the world giving the Indian audience a glimpse into their own art and culture.

Installation artist Tan Zi Xi’s work has been exhibited in two parts — a courtyard mural and an installation room. While the mural focuses on a multi-dimensional perspective of pollution on earth, the installation looks at a dystopian world of mankind’s new living spaces in the following centuries. Sharing her experience of being a part of the festival, she said, “This is the second time that I participated in this art festival and it has been a phenomenal experience for me. India is a country with so many cultures and stories. But there is a lot of similarity between the two countries when it comes to issues like pollution. When I came to India for the first edition of the festival (in 2017), I had created the Plastic Ocean that talked about the growing issue of contamination of water bodies across the globe.”

