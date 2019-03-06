Bihar shelter home victims mostly minors, found CBI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Tuesday told a court that most of the victims in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case were minors. The Special Public Prosecutor for the probe agency told the court that the victims’ ossification test, done to determine age, has shown that except for one or two, all of them were under 18 years of age. Apart from the reports of the ossification test, the CBI also submitted other medical records of the victims.

The counsel for Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused, and co-accused Shaista Parveen alias Madhu, Vicky and Hema, addressed arguments on the point of charge. The counsel appearing for Thakur said that the only allegation against his client was that he was the de-facto owner of the shelter home.“There is allegation against the shelter home. The shelter home is not a private entity. It is a government constituted organisation.,” Thakur’s counsel said.

To this, the judge asked, “Whose property is it? Who is the owner of the property?” “NGO is the owner of the property,” answered the counsel. However, he said that he will face trial in whatever sections the court charges him with.

He also said that he be provided with the names and details of victims. “I am entitled. I will not disclose it anywhere,” the counsel said. However, the agency protested saying it was not possible to disclose the identity of victims.

The court directed both the parties to find relevant judgments related to POCSO Act which says accused is entitled to seek identity of the victims.”If there is any judgment, we will follow it. If not, then I will have to decide. I will consider this,” the court said.

Earlier the CBI had told the court that charges of rape, kidnapping and causing hurt were made out against Thakur and that several victims had given testimonies against him.The federal probe agency had told the court that statements of 33 victims were recorded and most of them have testified against Thakur.

An audit conducted by the Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) blew the lid off the wrongdoings at the Muzaffarpur shelter. The Nitish Kumar government handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation after it came under opposition fire for going soft on Brajesh Thakur. The Bihar Chief Minister had refuted those charges

