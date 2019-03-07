Delhi Development Authority housing scheme opens on March 25

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority’s new housing scheme, offering 18,300 flats under different categories, will be launched on March 25.DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor said home buyers will be able to make registration on the same day. An advertisement announcing the date of the launch will appear on Thursday, he added.

Last month, the housing body announced that 10,800 flats would be up for sale. However, it has added around 8,000 flats in its upcoming housing scheme. “The number of flats has increased. We will now be offering more than 18,000 flats,” Kapoor said.