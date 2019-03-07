Delhi just got dirtier, says survey

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s municipal bodies have fared poorly in the Swachh Survekshan cleanliness ranking yet again. While the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has ranked number 5 in the list of top 10, it has slipped one position from last year. The other three municipal bodies have fared similarly. South Delhi, considered to be one of the posh regions of the city, was not even in the top 100. It stood at 138 in the current survey slipping alarmingly from rank 32 that it secured in 2018.

North MCD also witnessed a sharp dip in its ranking, slipping from 206 in 2018 to 282 this year. While the East municipal body also fared poorly with a 240 rank in the national ranking, it rose substantially from its abysmal 338 in 2018.

NDMC, which comprises mainly the Lutyens’ zone, fared well getting a total of 4,191 marks out of 5000. All ministries, the Parliament and important installations are under this area and the NDMC has a significant budget. The council slipped from the fourth slot in 2018 to No 5 in 2019.