Home Cities Delhi

New designer collections launched at Agashe

The line features a range of the usual suspects like jhumkis, chand balis, chokers, cuffs and maang tikkas while reviving old-school favourites.

Published: 07th March 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Customers check out the designs at the newly launched store

By Express News Service

Agashe, Delhi’s multi-brand store recently launched three designers, Rebecca Dewan, jewellery designer Shaheen Abbas and menswear designer Sadan Pande’s SS 19 collections. Fashion designer Rebecca Dewan launched her spring summer collection at Agashe. This collection is enchanted by extravagance and glamour, inspired by the subtropical flower Bougainvillea, it has a riot of texture, coupled with splashes of soft, unique tints, and prints.

For Shaheen Abbas, this is one of her most sensual and alluring collections ever, imbued with the colours and forms of aquatic life. Handcrafted at utmost level of quality.

The line features a traffic-stopping range of the usual suspects like jhumkis, chand balis, chokers, cuffs and maang tikkas while also reviving old-school favourites like haslis, hair accessories, anklets and haath-phools; all with the brand’s inimitable touch. Each piece is carefully handcrafted, boasting an interplay between pearls, coloured stones and spiked detailing with 18K gold plating. Agashe, also launched a whole new line on menswear clothing by designer Sadan Pande.

Keeping traditions alive
The line features a range of the usual suspects like jhumkis, chand balis, chokers, cuffs and maang tikkas while reviving old-school favourites.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Agashe Rebecca Dewan Shaheen Abbas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp