Home Cities Delhi

Nine AAP MLAs in Delhi want to join us: Congress after former minister meets Sheila Dikshit

Meanwhile, Kochar alleged there was "stampede" in AAP since the Congress refused to tie up with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Published: 07th March 2019 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Sheila Dikshit

Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after rejecting an alliance with AAP for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Congress Wednesday claimed that nine MLAs of the ruling party in Delhi were in touch with it.

Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitendra Kochar claimed that the nine AAP MLAs wanted to join the Congress.

The remarks came after suspended AAP MLA and former minister in the Kejriwal government, Sandip Kumar visited the Delhi Congress office on Tuesday and met party unit president Sheila Dikshit.

Kumar had, however, said that he had no plans to join the Congress.

Meanwhile, Kochar alleged there was "stampede" in AAP since the Congress refused to tie up with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

"There is stampede in AAP since its efforts of alliance have been rejected by the Congress. Around 9 sitting AAP MLAs are in touch with us and want to join the Congress. They have talked to Sheila Dikshit and let us see when do they join the party," he told reporters. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) refused to comment on the claims.

Kumar said he visited the Delhi Congress office along with a delegation of Valmiki community members and met Dikshit over their demand for political representation.

ALSO READ: Congress takes dig at BJP's hacked website and offers help, AAP alleges nexus between two

"I did not go there to join the Congress. The Valmiki community wanted me to accompany them to meet Dikshit," he said.

The Sultanpuri MLA also said he was actively working for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in his constituency, even though he has not officially joined the party.

Dikshit had on Tuesday announced that the Congress would not form an alliance with AAP in the national capital for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The AAP leaders had hit back, claiming Congress has a "secret understanding" with the BJP and asserted that their party was ready to fight against the "unholy alliance".

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
congress Aam Admi party aap Arvind Kejriwal Lok sabha polls 2019 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp