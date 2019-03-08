Delhi: It’s no more a man’s world, say these women

By Express News Service

We asked four women from different professional backgrounds on what they think about the changing norms

With scores of successful women around in almost all the fields, isn’t it time we changed the cliché - it’s a man’s world? How best can we change men’s perception about women?

Divya Gokulnath, Co-founder & Teacher, BYJU’S - The Learning App

The best part about cliches is the motivation it triggers to change them! Today, we’re at a point where there is almost no industry which has not seen women participation or representation. Women are increasingly embracing their ambitions and their ecosystem is getting more and more supportive of that. But there is still a long way to go before equality in every form becomes the norm.

The stereotypical mindset that men are bread-earners and women nurturers needs to be changed. Until senior leaders address these issues, the number of women in senior leadership will continue to lag behind women’s representation in the workplace.

Yogita Singh, vice-president Delhi BJP

It is high time we end such gender-biased cliches. It’s true that historically it was a man’s world but times have changed a lot. Women are excelling in all fields. As a politician I campaign, above party lines, about giving level-playing field to women in politics by providing reservation for women in elections.

We already have successfully changed perceptions about our tribe but I caution that we don’t have to confront anyone or overdo it as it is a gradual process. We have to inculcate equality, gender neutrality and respect towards women in the minds of young boys in our families as enshrined in our culture for ages.

Sonali Rastogi, Architect, Co-founder, Morphogenesis

This is no longer applicable in the digital age. Some of the most powerful countries — Germany, United Kingdom, Norway — are run by women today! Some of the world’s top companies are also headed by women. Women today have shed inhibitions and are excelling everywhere — be it sports, politics, arts or business.

The only way men’s perception about women can be changed is by bringing women into equitable positions with equal pay and parity across all levels in organizations. This perception shall remain only as long as men alone occupy the top positions. Morphogenesis is gender neutral, with over 50% women across all levels.

Anjali Sinha, Independent photojournalist

It is time the cliche is changed to It’s An Equal World or better still, It Is Our World. Earlier, the profession of a photojournalist was considered only for men. But women not only entered the field of photojournalism but also made their name. They have, in fact, more endurance, patience and dedication which are their inherent qualities. I, for one, feel no less than man at any work.

It is important that boys are taught to do all household chores and told to respect girls from childhood. They should be so educated that they treat girls, not as objects but humans just like them. Girls should be given equal opportunities at education and work.