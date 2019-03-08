Arvind Kejriwal pitches for full statehood in open letter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written an open letter to the people of the capital, highlighting the issues the city has faced over the past four years due to the lack of full statehood. In the letter which is addressed to “Delhiites”, Kejriwal starts by asking questions and ends with requesting the people to vote for making Delhi a full state, rather than electing a prime minister.

After the setback from the Supreme Court, the Aam Aadmi Party has decided to launch a full-fledged city-wide campaign around the statehood cause. Earlier, the CM had decided to sit on a fast but the plan was put aside in view of the heightened tensions and cross-border aerial strikes between India and Pakistan.

“Despite being the national capital, why is Delhi not clean?

Why are Delhi’s women not safe? Even after securing 90% marks, why are students unable to get admission in colleges? Why is the youth unemployed? Why are many colonies still unauthorised? Why are thriving markets being sealed? There is only one reason — Delhi is not a full state,” Kejriwal wrote.

The AAP, which is hoping voters of Delhi will make a decisive decision in its favour, has been asking the people to consider the work of its government over the past four years and compare it with the work done by the seven BJP MPs.

Kejriwal has been appealing to people not to vote for choosing a prime minister but for the “rightful demand of statehood of Delhi”. “Once Delhi becomes a full state, the dreams and aspirations of the citizens of Delhi will be fulfilled. Women will be safe and secure as law and order will improve. Our youth will get jobs. Students securing 60% and above will also get admission in Delhi colleges” the letter said, urging people to vote.