Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, AAP plays statehood card; to gherao BJP, Congress offices

NEW DELHI: The AAP stepped up its plan to seek the demand for a full statehood by announcing to launch a two-day gherao at the offices of the BJP and the Congress from March 10.

The ruling party will also deploy 20 ‘mini prachar rath’ each in all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi to inform voters how the BJP and the Congress “misled” them on this issue.

AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai said he on February 25 had written to Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and state Congress president Sheila Dikshit, seeking clarity on their stand on the issue.

“We have not got any reply to our letters from the Congress and the BJP so far. If the AAP does not get an answer till tomorrow, we will gherao the Delhi BJP office on March 10 and the state Congress office on March 11,” Rai said.

In the past, leaders of the BJP and the Congress have supported the demand for full statehood to the national capital, but the parties are now silent on it, the AAP leader said.

A day before, the Delhi minister had tweeted that all the seven BJP MPs from Delhi had misled the people on the issued of statehood and so was the Congress now. The people of Delhi will give a befitting reply to both the parties by handing victory to the AAP candidates, he had tweeted.

Rai accused the BJP-led central government of “misleading” the people of Delhi on the issue of unauthorised colonies for five years.

“The decision to form a panel is just an eyewash. BJP leaders and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri should apologise to Delhiites.”

On Thursday, the Centre approved a proposal to constitute a committee, under the chairmanship of Lt Governor Anil Baijal, to recommend a process to confer ownership or transfer rights to residents of unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

