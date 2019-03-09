Home Cities Delhi

Boost to travellers: NCR gets second airport at Hindon

Fliers have now more than one option in Delhi-National Capital Region as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an airport at Hindon in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Friday.

NEW DELHI: Fliers have now more than one option in Delhi-National Capital Region as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an airport at Hindon in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Friday.

Another airport was needed due to the rising number of air passengers at the Delhi airport.  The Hindon Airport will have flights to Nasik in Maharashtra, Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, Kannur in Kerala, Hubli in Karnataka, Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh, Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, Jamnagar in Gujarat and Kalaburgi (Gulbarga) in Karnataka.

IndiGo, Heritage Aviation, Ghodawat Airlines, and TurboAirlines will operate from Hindon. Under the Regional Connectivity Scheme-UDAN, airfares are capped at `2,500 per hour of flight to Tier-2 and -3 cities.

The estimated cost of the project is `40 crore. With a terminal area of 5,425 sqm, the new airport has a peak hour handling capacity of 300 passengers. It has eight check-in counters, two arrival carrousel, four frisking booths, and car parking for 90 cars.

The new terminal building is equipped with a public address system, fire fighting and fire alarm system, flight information display system, CCTV and baggage scanners.

Sustainability features such as double insulated roofing system, new age LED lighting, double skinned insulated wall panel, rainwater harvesting system and low heat gain glazing make the airport more environment-friendly.

