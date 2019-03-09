Lok Sabha polls 2019: Kapil Sibal, Ajay Maken likely to get Congress tickets in Delhi

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal, Ajay Maken and Mahabal Mishra are likely to get another shot at the general elections in Delhi even as 24, Akbar Road is yet to take a final word on an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party.

Sibal, Maken and Mishra had contested unsuccessfully from Chandni Chowk, New Delhi and West Delhi in 2014.

“The possibility of a coalition with the AAP can’t be ruled out completely at this stage. Though the Delhi unit has made its stand clear time and again, the final decision will be taken by the Congress Working Committee headed by Rahul Gandhi. The committee is likely to meet soon and decide. This has not deterred ticket aspirants. They are sending their profiles to senior leadership,” said a Delhi Congress leader.

Though Sibal, Maken, and Mishra have emerged as front-runners for the three seats, the names of former MLAs and councillors might be considered for those constituencies, the leader said.

Former Badli MLA Devendra Yadav, who is working president of Delhi Congress, is one of the contenders from West Delhi. For Chandni Chowk, the names of former Delhi minister Haroon Yusuf, Delhi Mahila Congress chief Sharmishtha Mukherjee, Mangat Ram Singhal, and incumbent councillor Mukesh Goel are doing the rounds.

“Sibal recently met both presidents of the Chandni Chowk district. If an electoral pact with the AAP is finalised, he is going to be Congress’ nominee from there,” said a senior leader who is privy to the Delhi Congress’ functioning.

Maken has been active in the New Delhi area since his resignation as state unit chief. He is frequently meeting local workers of New Delhi districts. Maken, a two-time MP from the seat, in 2004 and 2009, was defeated in 2014 by BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi.

According to a former office-bearer of Delhi Congress, Jai Prakash Aggrawal, who last time contested from northeast Delhi, may seek a ticket for his son Mudit.

“Ragini Nayak and former DUSU president and former Seelampur MLA Mateen Ahmed are other probables. If the party has an electoral pact with the AAP, Shatrughan Sinha may be fielded against BJP’s sitting MP Manoj Tiwari as a joint candidate,” the leader said.

Two state leaders said Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit’s son Sandeep may be shifted out of the national capital. He may become the party’s candidate from Bhopal. Sandeep, a sitting MP, lost to BJP’s Maheish Girri in 2014.

In such a scenario, former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely may be the candidate from east Delhi. In south Delhi, Yoganand Shastri is being considered a strong contender. But, Shastri may face some competition from Om Prakash Bidhuri. “Jag Parvesh is another name, but his father’s (Sajjan Kumar) conviction in a riot case may go against him,” said the leader.

Delhi Congress working president Rajesh Lilothia, former Delhi minister Rajkumar Chauhan, former MLA Jai Kishan, and AICC secretary Tarun Kumar are eying a ticket from the reserved constituency of northwest Delhi.